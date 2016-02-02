Independent contractor can sue under Rehabilitation Act - 5th Circuit

Feb 2 -

Independent contractors can sue under a law prohibiting employment discrimination against disabled people in federally assisted programs or activities, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

In a case of first impression for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a unanimous three-judge panel revived a job bias lawsuit filed by an autistic doctor who contracted with a medical staffing firm to work at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PxL3Qs