FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Independent contractor can sue under Rehabilitation Act - 5th Circuit
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 2, 2016 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

Independent contractor can sue under Rehabilitation Act - 5th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Feb 2 -

Independent contractors can sue under a law prohibiting employment discrimination against disabled people in federally assisted programs or activities, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

In a case of first impression for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a unanimous three-judge panel revived a job bias lawsuit filed by an autistic doctor who contracted with a medical staffing firm to work at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PxL3Qs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.