EEOC Monitor: January 2016
February 5, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

EEOC Monitor: January 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Feb 5 -

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission took a lead role in the Obama administration’s campaign to fight gender-based pay disparity when it announced Jan. 29 its proposal to collect wage information from private companies with more than 100 workers. The joint proposal with the Labor Department is open for public comment until April 1 and is expected to take effect in September 2017.

The EEOC also issued proposed enforcement guidance addressing retaliation and related issues under federal employment discrimination laws on Jan 21. The guidance, designed to inform the public about the agency’s view of the law and promote voluntary compliance, incorporates federal court decisions since it was last updated in 1998. The comment period will run until Feb. 24.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TIpbUg

