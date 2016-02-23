11th Circuit defines its test for mixed-motive discrimination claims

By Robert Iafolla

In a decision reviving a former school superintendent’s sex bias lawsuit, a federal appeals court on Monday set forth its test for deciding whether mixed-motive discrimination claims based on circumstantial evidence can survive summary judgment.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the burden-shifting framework established in McDonnell Douglas v. Green, a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court opinion, which judges have long used to adjudicate summary judgment motions for discrimination claims without direct evidence. In its place, the panel adopted a standard from the 6th Circuit that turns on whether a plaintiff can show that a protected characteristic - such as gender, race or age - was a motivating factor for an adverse employment decision.

