Gender bias lawsuit against Wal-Mart can proceed after high court denies review
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
#Westlaw News
February 29, 2016 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

Gender bias lawsuit against Wal-Mart can proceed after high court denies review

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Wal-Mart’s bid to overturn a federal appeals court decision allowing female workers to sue the retail giant for paying women less and giving them fewer promotions than men.

The court’s decision not to take the case leaves intact a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that found former members of the landmark Dukes v. Wal-Mart class action did not miss the deadline to bring their gender discrimination claims on a regional basis after the Supreme Court rejected the nationwide class in 2011.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1oJWeLA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
