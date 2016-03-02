EEOC files first two lawsuits for sexual orientation bias under Title VII

By Robert Iafolla

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday filed its first two lawsuits in federal court that allege employers discriminated against workers based on their sexual orientation.

The lawsuits represent a new front in the EEOC’s multipronged effort to protect workers from discrimination because of their sexual orientation, which has included settling close to 200 orientation bias cases and obtaining $5.5 million in relief over the past three fiscal years, according to agency statistics.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21CpPbK