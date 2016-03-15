FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit backs EEOC's discretion over pre-suit conciliation efforts
March 15, 2016

9th Circuit backs EEOC's discretion over pre-suit conciliation efforts

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday revived job bias claims brought by government regulators on behalf of female employees of a Florida company that runs prisons.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Civil Rights Division of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office did not need to identify every aggrieved worker and conciliate on their behalf before filing lawsuits against Geo Group Inc. The panel’s opinion underscored the breadth of the EEOC’s discretion over the pre-suit conciliation process in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Mach Mining v. EEOC.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ri3nQk

