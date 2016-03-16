FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit revives sex discrimination lawsuit against Zale Corp
March 16, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

8th Circuit revives sex discrimination lawsuit against Zale Corp

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived gender discrimination claims against Zale Corp brought by a former jewelry store manager in Arkansas.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the district court order’s granting Zale’s summary judgment motion finding that there were issues of material fact in Donna Morrow’s case against Zale that should go before a jury.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QXfjn7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
