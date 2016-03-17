FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama wage plan will do more harm than good, employer groups say
March 17, 2016

Obama wage plan will do more harm than good, employer groups say

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla

Business representatives on Wednesday criticized an Obama administration plan to narrow the gender-based wage gap in the United States, telling a government agency that a proposed reporting requirement would be burdensome and ineffective.

Representatives from several business trade groups raised their concerns during a public hearing before the five members of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, all of whom are women.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LsnicV

