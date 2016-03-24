4th Circuit to weigh EEOC authority on undocumented workers' bias claims

A federal appeals court will consider on Thursday whether the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has the authority to investigate undocumented workers’ discrimination charges.

At oral arguments a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the EEOC’s appeal of a lower court order declining to enforce the agency’s subpoena of Maryland-based Maritime Autowash Inc. The subpoena was part of the agency’s probe of the carwash operator based on charges brought by an undocumented worker.

