4th Circuit to weigh EEOC authority on undocumented workers' bias claims
March 24, 2016 / 12:41 AM / a year ago

4th Circuit to weigh EEOC authority on undocumented workers' bias claims

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court will consider on Thursday whether the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has the authority to investigate undocumented workers’ discrimination charges.

At oral arguments a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the EEOC’s appeal of a lower court order declining to enforce the agency’s subpoena of Maryland-based Maritime Autowash Inc. The subpoena was part of the agency’s probe of the carwash operator based on charges brought by an undocumented worker.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UNxCOa

