U.S. Supreme Court sets trigger date for constructive discharge claims
May 24, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

U.S. Supreme Court sets trigger date for constructive discharge claims

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The clock to file constructive discharge claims starts running for workers who quit in the face of intolerable discrimination after they resign, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

The high court, in a 7-1 decision, revived a Colorado postal worker’s lawsuit claiming that he had been forced to quit his job after complaining about racial bias. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had dismissed the suit on a finding that the worker missed the deadline to contact the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which is a prerequisite for filing a constructive discharge lawsuit under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OTGPEE

