The Chicago Fire Department used a physical skills test for hiring paramedics that discriminated against women job applicants, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that fire department failed to connect the physical skills it tested for with actual skills that the paramedics needed to perform the job.

