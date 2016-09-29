FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Discovery in discrimination case must protect visa information - 5th Circuit
September 29, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Discovery in discrimination case must protect visa information - 5th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge must devise a way to give a poultry processor access to workers' visa application information that also protects the identities of the applicants and their families, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday vacated discovery orders in an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit accusing a Koch Foods Inc subsidiary in Mississippi of discriminating against Hispanic and female workers, many of whom were undocumented.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cOhpcE

