Discovery in discrimination case must protect visa information - 5th Circuit

A federal judge must devise a way to give a poultry processor access to workers' visa application information that also protects the identities of the applicants and their families, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday vacated discovery orders in an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit accusing a Koch Foods Inc subsidiary in Mississippi of discriminating against Hispanic and female workers, many of whom were undocumented.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cOhpcE