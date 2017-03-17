FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Kellogg workers challenge religious accommodation ruling
March 17, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 5 months ago

Former Kellogg workers challenge religious accommodation ruling

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Two Seventh-Day Adventists will try to convince a federal appeals court during oral argument Wednesday that Kellogg USA Inc violated federal anti-discrimination law by firing them for missing work to honor their religious Sabbath.

Richard Tabura and Guadalupe Diaz’s bid to convince a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive their job bias lawsuit could clarify what employers must do to provide reasonable religious accommodations under federal law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mEFSnl

