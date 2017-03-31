Former Navy marina worker challenges mental health evidence in sex bias case

A former civilian employee at a U.S. Navy marina in Southern California on Monday will try to convince a federal appeals court to grant her a new trial for her sex discrimination claims, arguing that a federal judge allowed irrelevant evidence about her prior mental illness that ruined her case.

At oral argument before a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Lolita Schagene will assert that the jury should not have heard about her delusions regarding international conspiracies, torture and murder that took place more than a decade before alleged sexual harassment took place.

