Appeals court revives former UPS driver's disability bias lawsuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a former United Parcel Service of America Inc driver’s disability discrimination lawsuit accusing the shipping giant of failing to accommodate his back and hip injuries.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling by a federal judge in Iowa that had thrown out Jerry Faidley’s bias claim, saying his fitness for a less strenuous job should have been decided by a jury.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nHevJR