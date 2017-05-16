FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flight attendants accuse Frontier of pregnancy-related discrimination
May 16, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 3 months ago

Flight attendants accuse Frontier of pregnancy-related discrimination

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Two Frontier Airlines flight attendants on Tuesday filed charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accusing the airline of discriminating against them by not making pregnancy-related accommodations such as allowing them to pump breastmilk.

In charges brought on behalf of flight attendants who would be affected by the airline's pregnancy-related policies, Jo Roby and Stacy Rewitzer claimed that they were forced to take unpaid leave after the airline refused to accommodate their breastfeeding needs. The flight attendants are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Colorado and the law firm Holwell Shuster & Goldberg.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qtnVdV

