Funeral home asks 6th Circuit for religious protection against anti-bias law

A Detroit funeral home told a federal appeals court that it could fire transgender employee who refused to follow its sex-specific dress code because allowing her to wear women’s clothes at work would violate the religious beliefs of the home’s owner.

In a brief filed on Wednesday, RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc urged the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reject the EEOC’s bid to revive its 2014 lawsuit claiming the home unlawfully fired former funeral director Aimee Stephens for being transgender. The Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal group, represents Harris.

