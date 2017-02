A federal appeals court on Monday rejected a former care worker’s constitutional challenge to a random drug test that cost him his job at a county youth detention facility in Kansas.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Wyandotte County, which operates a juvenile detention center in Kansas City, Kansas, had an interest in policing employee drug use that outweighed Roberick Washington’s privacy concerns.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jXYgdn