For EEOC enforcement, employer location matters - report
January 7, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

For EEOC enforcement, employer location matters - report

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Jan 7 -

An employer’s geographic location can play a significant role in exposure to investigations and lawsuits by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to management-side firm Seyfarth Shaw.

Staffing levels and enforcement priorities in the 15 EEOC district offices can affect the number and type of charges filed against companies in particular states, in addition to a given state’s population and dominant industries, Seyfarth said in its report on EEOC activity released Dec. 30.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OOvXrm

