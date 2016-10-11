FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EEOC General Counsel David Lopez to resign in December
#Westlaw News
October 11, 2016 / 10:26 PM / 10 months ago

EEOC General Counsel David Lopez to resign in December

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Oct 11 - Equal Employment Opportunity Commission General Counsel David Lopez will resign in early December, ending the longest tenure for a general counsel in the agency's history, the EEOC announced on Tuesday.

Lopez, the EEOC's first Latino general counsel, said in an interview with Reuters that he is stepping down after a tiring six and a half years in the post to spend more time with his family. He expects a deputy attorney to serve as general counsel on an interim basis and the next president to pick his permanent successor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e7x45N (Additional reporting by Daniel Wiessner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
