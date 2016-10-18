FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EEOC to focus on complex employment structures, anti-Muslim bias
#Westlaw News
October 18, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 10 months ago

EEOC to focus on complex employment structures, anti-Muslim bias

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will prioritize clarifying the application of anti-bias laws to complex workplace structures involving joint employment, independent contractors and the on-demand economy as part of its national enforcement strategy, the agency announced on Monday.

The EEOC also said it will focus on policing discrimination against Muslims, Sikhs and people of Arab, Middle Eastern or South Asian descent exacerbated by backlash related to domestic and international terrorism.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e1Wtjq

