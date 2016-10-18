EEOC to focus on complex employment structures, anti-Muslim bias

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will prioritize clarifying the application of anti-bias laws to complex workplace structures involving joint employment, independent contractors and the on-demand economy as part of its national enforcement strategy, the agency announced on Monday.

The EEOC also said it will focus on policing discrimination against Muslims, Sikhs and people of Arab, Middle Eastern or South Asian descent exacerbated by backlash related to domestic and international terrorism.

