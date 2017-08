The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was less active in pursuing new discrimination lawsuits during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, filing nearly 40 percent fewer cases compared with the previous fiscal year, according to agency statistics released on Wednesday.

The EEOC filed 86 lawsuits in fiscal year 2016. The agency filed an average of 132 new cases a year in the previous four fiscal years.

