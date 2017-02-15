Texas food distributor to fight EEOC subpoena at high court

Food distributor McLane Company Inc on Tuesday will try to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to quash an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission subpoena seeking personnel information, in a procedural case that could impact the scope of the agency's investigations.

The eight justices will hear oral argument in Texas-based McLane’s challenge to a decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said the EEOC had broad authority to subpoena any information that could be relevant to a discrimination investigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lPZUKF