6 months ago
Texas food distributor to fight EEOC subpoena at high court
February 15, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 6 months ago

Texas food distributor to fight EEOC subpoena at high court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Food distributor McLane Company Inc on Tuesday will try to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to quash an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission subpoena seeking personnel information, in a procedural case that could impact the scope of the agency's investigations.

The eight justices will hear oral argument in Texas-based McLane’s challenge to a decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said the EEOC had broad authority to subpoena any information that could be relevant to a discrimination investigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lPZUKF

