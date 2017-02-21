High court wrestles with food distributor's case against EEOC subpoena

The U.S. Supreme Court considered on Tuesday a Texas-based national food distributor’s bid to avoid an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission subpoena seeking personnel information in a job bias investigation.

During oral argument, the eight-justice court appeared willing to overturn the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ procedural decision that federal appeals courts should review district court rulings on administrative subpoenas from scratch rather than with deference. But the court did not signal whether it would enforce the subpoena or send the matter back to a lower court, where the subpoena could be quashed.

