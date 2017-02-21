FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
High court wrestles with food distributor's case against EEOC subpoena
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 21, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 6 months ago

High court wrestles with food distributor's case against EEOC subpoena

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court considered on Tuesday a Texas-based national food distributor’s bid to avoid an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission subpoena seeking personnel information in a job bias investigation.

During oral argument, the eight-justice court appeared willing to overturn the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ procedural decision that federal appeals courts should review district court rulings on administrative subpoenas from scratch rather than with deference. But the court did not signal whether it would enforce the subpoena or send the matter back to a lower court, where the subpoena could be quashed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lDL8ts

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.