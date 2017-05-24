FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
9th Circuit keeps EEOC-McLane subpoena fight alive
May 24, 2017 / 11:17 PM / 3 months ago

9th Circuit keeps EEOC-McLane subpoena fight alive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    By Robert Iafolla

    For the second time, a federal appeals court shot down a
Texas food distributor's attempt to quash a subpoena from the
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in connection with a
discrimination investigation.
    In a unanimous ruling on Wednesday, the 9th Circuit U.S.
Court of Appeals held that the judge clearly erred when he
concluded that the EEOC did not require the information it had
requested from McLane Co Inc. That was not the correct legal
standard, the panel said.
    To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2qQQvbi

