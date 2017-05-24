9th Circuit keeps EEOC-McLane subpoena fight alive

By Robert Iafolla For the second time, a federal appeals court shot down a Texas food distributor's attempt to quash a subpoena from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in connection with a discrimination investigation. In a unanimous ruling on Wednesday, the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held that the judge clearly erred when he concluded that the EEOC did not require the information it had requested from McLane Co Inc. That was not the correct legal standard, the panel said. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qQQvbi