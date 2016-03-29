FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. justices skeptical of EEOC's attempt to dodge $4.7 million in fees
March 29, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

U.S. justices skeptical of EEOC's attempt to dodge $4.7 million in fees

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

By Robert Iafolla

A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared unlikely to let the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission avoid paying $4.7 million in attorneys’ fees to lawyers who successfully defended a trucking company against the agency’s putative sex bias class action.

During Monday’s oral argument, Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor joined three of the conservative justices in signaling their agreement that CRST Van Expedited Inc definitively won the case, which allowed for the fee award, despite the EEOC’s arguments that the matter was not technically finished. The company was represented by Jenner & Block and Simmons Perrine Moyer & Bergman.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pXrWGo

