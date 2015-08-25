FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberty Mutual must pay before appealing ERISA order - court
August 25, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Liberty Mutual must pay before appealing ERISA order - court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Liberty Mutual must pay a former Sovereign Bank employee’s short-term disability benefits and determine whether he is eligible for long-term disability payments as well, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out an appeal from Liberty Mutual and Santander Holdings USA Inc, the bank’s parent company, that challenged a lower court’s finding that the termination of the employee’s short-term disability benefits was arbitrary and capricious.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LuD82M

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
