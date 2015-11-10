Supreme Court considers limitation on ERISA lawsuits for reimbursement

Nov 9 -

The U.S. Supreme Court Monday appeared hemmed in by the boundaries of equitable remedies under a federal benefits law, signaling that it may block a health insurance plan from suing for reimbursement from funds that were already spent.

Several justices acknowledged during oral argument that it seems unfair to prevent the National Elevator Industry Health Benefit Plan from recovering for medical expenses paid to policyholder Robert Montanile just because he spent the settlement money that was earmarked to reimburse the plan. Yet they also pointed to the limitations inherent in the rules of equity, as well as the other options available to benefit plans under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

