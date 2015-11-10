FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court considers limitation on ERISA lawsuits for reimbursement
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 10, 2015 / 1:58 AM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court considers limitation on ERISA lawsuits for reimbursement

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Nov 9 -

The U.S. Supreme Court Monday appeared hemmed in by the boundaries of equitable remedies under a federal benefits law, signaling that it may block a health insurance plan from suing for reimbursement from funds that were already spent.

Several justices acknowledged during oral argument that it seems unfair to prevent the National Elevator Industry Health Benefit Plan from recovering for medical expenses paid to policyholder Robert Montanile just because he spent the settlement money that was earmarked to reimburse the plan. Yet they also pointed to the limitations inherent in the rules of equity, as well as the other options available to benefit plans under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HskJFC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.