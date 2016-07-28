Former Kirkland & Ellis partner must relitigate disability claim - 7th Circuit

A former Kirkland & Ellis partner must go back to federal district court to press her disability benefits claim against an insurance company, a federal appeals court ruled in a decision that wiped out the attorney’s $250,000 court award.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday vacated Carole Cheney’s victory over Standard Insurance Co, holding that the judgment in her favor was based on unsupported factual findings and misinterpretations of her insurance policy.

