Supreme Court blocks ERISA lawsuit for repayment of exhausted funds
#Westlaw News
January 21, 2016 / 11:44 AM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court blocks ERISA lawsuit for repayment of exhausted funds

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Jan 21 -

Injured workers cannot be forced to reimburse their employer-provided health plans for money obtained from third-party settlements and already spent on assets that cannot be identified, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.

In an 8-1 decision, the high court vacated an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling from 2014 that allowed a lawsuit from the National Elevator Industry Health Benefit Plan seeking reimbursement from a settlement to go forward.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PqA3jj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
