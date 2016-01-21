Supreme Court blocks ERISA lawsuit for repayment of exhausted funds

Jan 21 -

Injured workers cannot be forced to reimburse their employer-provided health plans for money obtained from third-party settlements and already spent on assets that cannot be identified, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.

In an 8-1 decision, the high court vacated an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling from 2014 that allowed a lawsuit from the National Elevator Industry Health Benefit Plan seeking reimbursement from a settlement to go forward.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PqA3jj