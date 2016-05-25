Booze Allen's stock rights plan not covered by ERISA - 9th Circuit

A former Booze Allen Hamilton Inc executive cannot sue the consulting firm under a federal benefits law for alleged violations of his stock rights plan because it does not qualify as an employee benefits plan, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously held that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act covers plans that provide deferred compensation, not those like the stock rights plan that are designed to reward employees.

