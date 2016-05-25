FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Booze Allen's stock rights plan not covered by ERISA - 9th Circuit
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 25, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Booze Allen's stock rights plan not covered by ERISA - 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A former Booze Allen Hamilton Inc executive cannot sue the consulting firm under a federal benefits law for alleged violations of his stock rights plan because it does not qualify as an employee benefits plan, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously held that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act covers plans that provide deferred compensation, not those like the stock rights plan that are designed to reward employees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Wi1sN2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.