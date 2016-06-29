FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
4th Circuit reverses attorney fee award in FLSA case
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 29, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

4th Circuit reverses attorney fee award in FLSA case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Federal judges can award attorneys' fees under a rule of civil procedure designed to deter forum shopping and "vexatious" litigation, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday in a decision that revived a proposed wage-and-hour class action.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that fees are available when the statute underlying the litigation provides for them or the lawsuit was "undertaken in bad faith, vexatiously, wantonly or for oppressive reasons." But the panel found that fees were not warranted in Stella Andrews' Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit against a North Carolina assisted care company because her conduct was not flagrant enough to trigger attorneys' fees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29ohDE6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.