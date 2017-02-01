FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court revokes $160,000 fee award in job discrimination case
February 1, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 7 months ago

Appeals court revokes $160,000 fee award in job discrimination case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday reversed a $160,000 attorneys’ fee award that a judge had granted to a subsidiary of the telecommunications giant West Corp after it prevailed over the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in a job bias dispute.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the EEOC’s case accusing Omaha, Nebraska-based West Customer Management Group of discriminating against a Jamaican job applicant was weak, but not so devoid of merit that it warranted an attorneys’ fee award to West.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jW4dWG

