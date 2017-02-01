Appeals court revokes $160,000 fee award in job discrimination case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday reversed a $160,000 attorneys’ fee award that a judge had granted to a subsidiary of the telecommunications giant West Corp after it prevailed over the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in a job bias dispute.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the EEOC’s case accusing Omaha, Nebraska-based West Customer Management Group of discriminating against a Jamaican job applicant was weak, but not so devoid of merit that it warranted an attorneys’ fee award to West.

