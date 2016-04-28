FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unions challenge 6th Circuit's cap on attorneys' fees for fee litigation
April 28, 2016

By Robert Iafolla

    In a case closely watched by the employment bar, a federal
appeals court will consider on Thursday whether there should be
a limit on attorneys' fee awards that a prevailing party can win
for litigating fee motions.  
    The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral
arguments in a union challenge to a circuit rule that sets a
hard cap on those fees. The unions are being represented by
Altshuler Berzon, a San Francisco-based firm that represents
workers, unions, consumers and public interest groups.
    To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/26wGu0n

