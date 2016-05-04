FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit wipes out reduced fee award due to lower court's 'clear error'
May 4, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

D.C. Circuit wipes out reduced fee award due to lower court's 'clear error'

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday threw out a $56,000 attorneys’ fee award in a wage-and-hour case because the trial judge relied on an incorrect fact when reducing the amount the plaintiffs requested by more than 75 percent.

The trial judge had said the plaintiffs’ failure to provide a calculation of damages until the eve of trial drove the fee reduction, but a unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit held they gave estimates several times, including before they filed suit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TtAlsa

