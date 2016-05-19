FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SCOTUS revives massive attorneys' fee case against the EEOC
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 19, 2016 / 9:57 PM / a year ago

SCOTUS revives massive attorneys' fee case against the EEOC

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday revived a trucking company’s bid to obtain more than $4 million from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in attorneys’ fees for their lawyers who successfully fought off the agency’s proposed sex bias class action.

The high court unanimously vacated a ruling from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that denied fees to CRST Van Expedited Inc, which was represented by Jenner & Block, after the district judge tossed the case due to the EEOC’s failure to satisfy its pre-suit requirements. That type of dismissal, the 8th Circuit said, was not a ruling on the merits, so CRST was not the “prevailing party” under the fee-shifting provision in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WFIKyP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.