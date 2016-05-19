SCOTUS revives massive attorneys' fee case against the EEOC

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday revived a trucking company’s bid to obtain more than $4 million from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in attorneys’ fees for their lawyers who successfully fought off the agency’s proposed sex bias class action.

The high court unanimously vacated a ruling from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that denied fees to CRST Van Expedited Inc, which was represented by Jenner & Block, after the district judge tossed the case due to the EEOC’s failure to satisfy its pre-suit requirements. That type of dismissal, the 8th Circuit said, was not a ruling on the merits, so CRST was not the “prevailing party” under the fee-shifting provision in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

