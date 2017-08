Fisher & Phillips, an Atlanta-based firm focusing on labor and employment law, announced on Monday that it opened an office in Manhattan.

Four attorneys who decamped from Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart are staffing the office, the 350-attorney firm's 33rd outpost nationwide. The move leaves Ogletree Deakins, an 750-attorney firm based in Atlanta, with 16 lawyers in its New York City office.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29QMdXx