7 months ago
11th Circuit revives social worker's FMLA lawsuit against Florida hospice
January 30, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 7 months ago

11th Circuit revives social worker's FMLA lawsuit against Florida hospice

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court revived a lawsuit on Friday filed by a social worker who said the nonprofit hospice she worked for interfered with her statutory right to take leave to care for her sick mother and eventually fired her for taking it.

A unanimous panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that Jill Diamond's claims that the Visiting Nurse Association of the Florida Keys discouraged her from taking leave and terminated her in retaliation should be heard by a jury.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jJH61A

