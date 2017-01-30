11th Circuit revives social worker's FMLA lawsuit against Florida hospice

A federal appeals court revived a lawsuit on Friday filed by a social worker who said the nonprofit hospice she worked for interfered with her statutory right to take leave to care for her sick mother and eventually fired her for taking it.

A unanimous panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that Jill Diamond's claims that the Visiting Nurse Association of the Florida Keys discouraged her from taking leave and terminated her in retaliation should be heard by a jury.

