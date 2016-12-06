FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Q&A: Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx on rolling back Obama labor rules
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 6, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 9 months ago

Q&A: Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx on rolling back Obama labor rules

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Education and the Workforce will have a new leader in January, when Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx of North Carolina takes over as the panel's chairwoman.

Foxx said a top priority will be rolling back a series of Obama administration labor and employment policies, the most crucial being the U.S. Labor Department rule designed to expand overtime eligibility to more than 4 million workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gfOeRs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.