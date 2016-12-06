Q&A: Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx on rolling back Obama labor rules

The U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Education and the Workforce will have a new leader in January, when Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx of North Carolina takes over as the panel's chairwoman.

Foxx said a top priority will be rolling back a series of Obama administration labor and employment policies, the most crucial being the U.S. Labor Department rule designed to expand overtime eligibility to more than 4 million workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gfOeRs