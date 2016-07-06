FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. House spending bill would block contentious labor standards
July 6, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

U.S. House spending bill would block contentious labor standards

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives' Appropriations Committee released legislation on Wednesday that would block several major U.S. Labor Department and National Labor Relations Board rules that have sparked fervent opposition from the business community.

The proposals come as part of the House's $161.6 billion bill to fund the U.S. Departments of Labor, Education, Health and Human Services, and related agencies. The panel's labor subcommittee is expected to consider the bill on Thursday.

