FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Labor laws need updating for 'gig economy' workers - tech think tank
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 19, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Labor laws need updating for 'gig economy' workers - tech think tank

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Lawmakers should amend federal labor laws to better serve the needs of people who obtain work through Internet-based platforms in the so-called gig economy, according to a report released by a leading technology and public policy group on Monday.

Absent statutory reform, Congress should temporarily exempt gig economy companies like Uber, Lyft and TaskRabbit from several labor laws so they can experiment with new ways of interacting with their workers, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF) said in its report.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WcvLDg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.