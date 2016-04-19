Labor laws need updating for 'gig economy' workers - tech think tank

Lawmakers should amend federal labor laws to better serve the needs of people who obtain work through Internet-based platforms in the so-called gig economy, according to a report released by a leading technology and public policy group on Monday.

Absent statutory reform, Congress should temporarily exempt gig economy companies like Uber, Lyft and TaskRabbit from several labor laws so they can experiment with new ways of interacting with their workers, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF) said in its report.

