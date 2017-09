Jan 5 -

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a truck driver’s lawsuit alleging her fellow driver sexually harassed her during a six-day road trip and the mandatory rest period that followed.

A divided three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the lower court should have considered all of the alleged harassment from the 34-hour rest period before dismissing her suit.

