September 17, 2013 / 6:13 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Labor Dept to extend wage protections to home care aides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Tuesday it will extend U.S. minimum wage and overtime law to roughly 2 million home healthcare workers who look after the elderly and disabled.

Home health aides, personal care aides and certified nursing assistants will be covered by the U.S. Department of Labor rule, which will take effect in January 2015.

Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez said: “Today we are taking an important step toward guaranteeing that these professionals receive the wage protections they deserve while protecting the right of individuals to live at home.” (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Andrew Hay)

