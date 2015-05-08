6th Circuit green-lights employee bias case vs. Ohio bank

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Thursday revived a racial discrimination lawsuit from a black Ohio bank employee fired for being the “aggressor” in a fight with a white co-worker who kept his job, due to conflicting accounts of the altercation.

Reversing a lower court, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Curtis Wheat, an African-American bank payment processor, had grounds to bring racial discrimination claims after his 2010 firing from the Cincinnati, Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank.

