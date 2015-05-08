FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit green-lights employee bias case vs. Ohio bank
May 8, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

6th Circuit green-lights employee bias case vs. Ohio bank

Mica Rosenberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Thursday revived a racial discrimination lawsuit from a black Ohio bank employee fired for being the “aggressor” in a fight with a white co-worker who kept his job, due to conflicting accounts of the altercation.

Reversing a lower court, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Curtis Wheat, an African-American bank payment processor, had grounds to bring racial discrimination claims after his 2010 firing from the Cincinnati, Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1cuy6Ha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
