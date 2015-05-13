6th Circuit upholds ruling for union after Supreme Court review

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that childcare providers in Michigan opposed to paying dues to a union they did not want to join cannot be certified as a class, in a case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court for review.

Although the case raised similar issues to a 2014 Supreme Court opinion that went against unions, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals still found there was no reason to grant class certification to the childcare workers opposed to the dues.

