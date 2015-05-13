FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit upholds ruling for union after Supreme Court review
May 13, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

6th Circuit upholds ruling for union after Supreme Court review

Mica Rosenberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that childcare providers in Michigan opposed to paying dues to a union they did not want to join cannot be certified as a class, in a case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court for review.

Although the case raised similar issues to a 2014 Supreme Court opinion that went against unions, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals still found there was no reason to grant class certification to the childcare workers opposed to the dues.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H2YoIj

