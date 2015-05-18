NLRB advice memos stirs debate on 'joint employer' standard

(Reuters) - A new advice memo from the National Labor Relations Board is being parsed by industry groups and labor activists for clues on how the board will apply the ‘joint employer’ standard ahead of a long-awaited board decision on the issue.

Barry Kearney, associate general counsel at the NLRB, published a memo last month that found Canadian “fast-casual” food chain Freshii was not a joint employer with one of its franchisees called Nutritionality in Chicago.

