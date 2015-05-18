FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NLRB advice memos stirs debate on 'joint employer' standard
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 18, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

NLRB advice memos stirs debate on 'joint employer' standard

Mica Rosenberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A new advice memo from the National Labor Relations Board is being parsed by industry groups and labor activists for clues on how the board will apply the ‘joint employer’ standard ahead of a long-awaited board decision on the issue.

Barry Kearney, associate general counsel at the NLRB, published a memo last month that found Canadian “fast-casual” food chain Freshii was not a joint employer with one of its franchisees called Nutritionality in Chicago.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Fth6xK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.