Seattle defends minimum wage law in battle with franchise industry
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
May 18, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Seattle defends minimum wage law in battle with franchise industry

Mica Rosenberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The city of Seattle argued its decision to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour did not unfairly discriminate against franchisees and urged the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the wage law in a brief filed with the court on Friday.

Seattle said franchisees, even if they are small, get the benefits of being connected to a larger company and have the capacity to implement the wage hikes at a faster pace.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Gkm3b8

