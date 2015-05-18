Seattle defends minimum wage law in battle with franchise industry

(Reuters) - The city of Seattle argued its decision to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour did not unfairly discriminate against franchisees and urged the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the wage law in a brief filed with the court on Friday.

Seattle said franchisees, even if they are small, get the benefits of being connected to a larger company and have the capacity to implement the wage hikes at a faster pace.

