Q&A: Los Angeles minimum wage law may face industry legal fight

(Reuters) - With its decision to pass a minimum wage increase, Los Angeles will become the largest city in the country to hike wages above the federal level, but the way the law is designed could open the door to legal challenges by industry groups, said Alexander Passantino, a member in the Washington D.C. office of Seyfarth Shaw.

Los Angeles City Council’s measure - adopted on Tuesday in a 14-1 vote - would require businesses with more than 25 employees to raise wages to $15 per hour from the current $9 by 2020, while smaller businesses would have an extra year to comply.

