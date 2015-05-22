FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8th Circuit upholds $42 mln deal with ex-NFL players over films
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 22, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 2 years ago

8th Circuit upholds $42 mln deal with ex-NFL players over films

Mica Rosenberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Thursday upheld a $42 million settlement with former National Football League players to compensate them for the use of their images in promotional films, throwing out a challenge from a handful of athletes who opposed the deal.

Six retired football players, lead by James “Jim” Lawrence Marshall who played defensive end for 20 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, had appealed a 2013 deal that created a nonprofit organization to distribute the payout over eight years.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1cSmBJq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.