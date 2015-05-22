8th Circuit upholds $42 mln deal with ex-NFL players over films

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Thursday upheld a $42 million settlement with former National Football League players to compensate them for the use of their images in promotional films, throwing out a challenge from a handful of athletes who opposed the deal.

Six retired football players, lead by James “Jim” Lawrence Marshall who played defensive end for 20 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, had appealed a 2013 deal that created a nonprofit organization to distribute the payout over eight years.

