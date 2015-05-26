Immigrants sue USCIS in class action for work authorization delays

(Reuters) - Immigrant rights groups are suing U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in a federal court in Seattle, Washington, claiming long delays in processing employment paperwork is leaving immigrants in legal limbo.

The class action lawsuit, filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, claims the agency is violating its own regulations by consistently failing to process Employment Authorization Documents, or EADs, within a certain time frame.

