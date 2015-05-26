FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immigrants sue USCIS in class action for work authorization delays
May 26, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Immigrants sue USCIS in class action for work authorization delays

Mica Rosenberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Immigrant rights groups are suing U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in a federal court in Seattle, Washington, claiming long delays in processing employment paperwork is leaving immigrants in legal limbo.

The class action lawsuit, filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, claims the agency is violating its own regulations by consistently failing to process Employment Authorization Documents, or EADs, within a certain time frame.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HJqHkG

